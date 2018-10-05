Late-season flooding concerns loom with threat of heavy rain

MADISON, Wis. - This summer’s historic flooding will stick with Wisconsin residents, and now it’s threatening to hang around.

With the threat of flash flooding Friday, city of Madison officials are warning residents to not put their sandbags away yet.

It’s usually the time of year we’re heading out of flood season, said city engineer Rob Phillips, but with rain predictions and high lake levels this late into the year, there are still flood damage and road closure concerns over the next several days.

“I have never experienced flooding like this,” said Rachel Stetenfeld, who grew up in the Madison area. “The distress it caused my family in terms of not knowing when it’s going to stop.”

“I did not think it would be like this,” her friend, Hayley Bristol, said. “The road closures, that was pretty disruptive to everybody … I haven’t been too affected, like a lot of people whose houses have been ruined. I feel I was pretty lucky in all of it.”

Both Stetenfeld and Bristol said this summer’s flooding was something new, and Phillips agreed he hasn’t seen anything like it.

“It’s all uncharted territory,” Phillips said. “Lakes have never been this high. Lake Monona was 10 inches over the hundred-year-flood elevation at its peak a few weeks ago. That’s never happened before. Nowhere near that.”

He said lake levels have gone up 5 inches since Sunday, putting Lake Monona 1 inch over its hundred-year-flood elevation, and storm sewers are already filled with water.

“So even a more moderate rain, a moderate extended rain could cause flash flooding,” Phillips said.

Because even 2 inches of rain could be a problem, he suggested residents check on their sandbags and avoid parking in low-lying areas in the East Isthmus, like near East Washington Avenue and Mifflin Street, when heavy rain is predicted.

That includes the area near the new music venue, The Sylvee.

“That’s certainly a concern,” Phillips said. “People, again, should watch the forecast and see if heavy rain is predicted. It looks like Friday, we are likely to see heavy rain.”

City officials are keeping an eye on that area and warn road closures are possible if enough rain falls.

Phillips said since the Madison lakes are still so high this late into the year, they will likely remain high in the winter as well. That means they could cause more ice damage to shorelines and properties than usual.

If flooding won’t yield to fall weather, he said this is a rare year where he’s looking forward to winter.

"Certainly frozen precipitation would be easier to deal with than the rain we're getting now,” Phillips said.

Bristol and Stetenfeld hope it’s a rare year, in general.

“Hopefully this doesn’t happen in years to come,” Bristol said.