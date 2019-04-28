Late April snowstorm no match for Forward Madison FC fans

MADISON, Wis. - Fans of Forward Madison FC did not let a late-April snowstorm keep them from Breese Stevens Field for the team's home opener against the Greenville Triumph.

The Flock, the official fan section for the team, marched down East Washington Avenue through blizzard conditions prior to the game.

"It’s weather. It’s Wisconsin. We all know about that," said Liam Geoghegan-Smith, vice president of the Flock. "We’re going to bring the passion, the absolute love for the game. That’s what we bring. It doesn’t matter what the weather is."

The first of many marches down East Wash for @fwdflock. Absolutely sensational. @ForwardMSNFC has some solid fans. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/SIPS6B1Mg9 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) April 27, 2019

Fans at Breese Stevens could not hold back their excitement prior to game time.

"This is one of the better days of my life," said Derek Callahan, a member of the Flock.

While the weather may have been cold, Callahan said it wasn't a problem.

"I wore too many layers. I might have to lose one of these halfway through the game probably," he said.

Geoghegan-Smith says he wouldn't want the weather to be any other way for the team's opener.

“We'll say, 'Remember that first game when it was 30 degrees outside, snowing, a whiteout?' I’m sure down the years, there will be a little editing of the story, like, 'It was the worst snowstorm we’ve ever had in April.'"

