Last original horse involved in Madison Mounted Horse Patrol passes away

The last horse involved in Madison's original mounted patrol has passed away.

Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday.

Max started serving the city alongside officer owner Meredyth Thompson when he was 12 years old.

The pair routinely rode around at UW football games, parades, and neighborhood festivals. They also took part in park patrols, according to the Facebook post.

Max will be remembered as being a bold and brave horse.

He was 40 years old.







The Madison Mounted Horse Patrol started informally in 1986, when six Madison officers asked the chief if they could ride their personal horses while in uniform. In 1988, the officers on the mounted unit under went a certification course under the National Mounted Officer Training Association.





