Last hurrah: Madisonians celebrate the last day of summer

MADISON, Wis. - Labor Day marked the end of summer vacation for many Wisconsin students, and some spent their last day of freedom at James Madison Park.

Nicolas Ruiz de Chavez and his friends hung out and drank beer through the afternoon. He said he isn’t excited for the season ahead.

“I don’t really like fall,” he said. “Fall is cool until Halloween. Then it’s cold and gray. Until then it’s beautiful.”

Chavez said he’s not going back to school until next semester, and his friend Kelly Junk is also celebrating extended freedom: she graduated in May.

“I’m kind of excited to not have to go back, not study,” she said. “I can do this every weekend if I want.”

Some parents took their kids to the park to enjoy the last day of summer.

Sam Shesman is taking his daughter to her first day of kindergarten on Tuesday, and they spent Monday playing on the playground. He said he and his wife are scared about sending her off, but he knows his daughter will do well.

“No matter what happens, she's going to make some new friends,” Shesman said. “She's going to learn some new things. She's going to have a lot of fun with her new classroom, classmates and teacher.”

The official end of summer doesn’t come until Sep. 23.



