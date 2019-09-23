Large turnout expected for 'Hamilton' ticket sale Saturday
MADISON, Wis. - The Overture Center for the Arts is expecting a big turnout when tickets for the Broadway smash-hit "Hamilton" go on sale this weekend.
Public relations director Gary Kohn said the art center gives patrons purchasing tickets at the box office a two-hour head start on those purchasing tickets online. For tickets to "Hamilton," the box office will open at 8 a.m., while ticket sales online will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday.
According to Kohn, people are expected to come as far as Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota to get tickets.
The Overture Center for the Arts announced "Hamilton" would be coming to Madison during its 2019-2020 season last year. The Tony award-winning musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda focuses on the life and legacy of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.
The tour makes stops at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton and the Marcus Theater in Milwaukee before heading to Madison. Tickets for both locations are still available, but selling out quickly.
