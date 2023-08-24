Madison
August 23, 2023 @ 4:05 pm
MADISON, Wis. -- Law enforcement officers from multiple departments responded to an incident near Fish Hatchery Rd. and Emil St. shortly after midnight Thursday.
Our News 3 now crew at the scene saw what appeared to be a silver SUV with its airbags deployed in a ditch off the side of Fish Hatchery and Damon Rd.
Officers from the Madison and Monona Police Departments as well as the Dane County Sheriff's Office appeared to be searching the area on the ground and with a drone.
The Monona Police Dept. has confirmed its officers took part in a pursuit.
This is a developing story and News 3 Now will provide updates when we receive them.
