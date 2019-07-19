Traffic delays, lights running on generators following explosion and fire at MG&E substation

Brittany Gragg

MADISON, Wis. - The fire at the Madison Gas and Electric substation near downtown is causing traffic delays all across the isthmus, and power at some intersections is running on generators.

The fire broke out around 7:50 a.m. at the substation at 722 E. Main Street. Many roads in a two-block radius of the fire site are closed.

The City of Madison is reporting that the following intersections are running on generator power:

Blair/Wilson/Willy

Blair/Washington

Ingersoll/Washington

Baldwin/Washington

Johnson/Hamilton / Butler

First/Washington

First/Johnson is on a truck

Fordham/Johnson

Patterson/Willy

Ingersoll/Willy

Bassett/Wash – Truck

City officials say if an intersection is dark, it should be treated as a four-way stop.

East Washington Avenue, a main artery of travel in Madison, was one road closed as a result of the fire. It has since reopened, but the Madison Police Department is asking people to avoid driving downtown if possible.

Madison Gas and Electric employees are specifically asking people to avoid the areas surrounding East Washington Avenue, East Main Street, South Livingston Street and South Blount Street.

Firefighters respond to fire at Madison Gas and Electric property

More than 11,000 people are without power because of this fire. Madison officers are out in the city directing traffic, but again, are asking people to stay home if possible.

Officers doing best to maintain some flow, but many traffic snarls currently throughout Isthmus. pic.twitter.com/Aew0T2uIn6 — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) July 19, 2019

Madison Metro Transit tweeted that buses are now operating normally through the area but encouraged passengers to avoid traveling through the area if possible.

E. Washington Ave. has opened and buses are now operating normally through the area, however MPD and Metro staff continue to encourage passengers to avoid traveling through the area if possible. — Metro Transit (@mymetrobus) July 19, 2019

