Northbound lanes back open on Highway 151 following multi-vehicle crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Wisconsin DOT says all northbound lanes on Highway 151 near Reiner Road in Sun Prairie are now back open following a multi-car crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened north of the Reiner Road exit at 1:54 a.m. Dane County dispatch says three vehicles were involved and ambulances were sent to the scene. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash forced all northbound lanes of Highway 151 to be closed for a time while authorities investigated. The right northbound lane of the highway re-opened to traffic just before 3:45 a.m., and all lanes were reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

