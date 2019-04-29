Lanes reopen after interstate crash, reports say two dead after high speed chase

PORTAGE, Wis. - All lanes are open on the interstate following a crash in Columbia County near Portage.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday, on southbound I-39 at Wisconsin State Highway 33.

The Portage Daily Register is reporting two people died and another was injured, when a car leading police on a high speed chase crashed into the back of a semi.

The Portage Daily Reigster is also reporting that authorities believe the vehicle involved in the chase was connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping incident near Wausau over the weekend.

News 3 Now has been told the Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. A spokesperson for the DCI did not immediately respond to a request for comment



