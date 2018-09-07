Lane on I-90/94 eastbound to be closed until noon for sandbagging

PORTAGE, Wis. - Lanes will once again be closed Friday on Interstate 90/94 in Columbia County as crews continue to sandbag along the highway.

One lane will be closed on the eastbound side of the interstate at Highway 33 until noon, officials said. Delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the work zone.

The closure will provide room for crews to safely place sandbags along the highway, officials said.

The Highway 33 ramps to eastbound I-90/94 will remain closed Friday as well, according to the release.

Department of Transportation officials said lane closures are expected over the weekend on Interstate 39/90, 90/94 and 39 in Dane and Columbia counties as water levels gradually rise in the area.

13 Photos Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. National Guard members took a brief but much-needed break Thursday from filling sandbags. Officials estimate 50,000 sandbags were used on I-90/94 and Highway 33.

Water is expected to crest over the weekend at the I-90/94 and I-39 interchange near Portage in Columbia County, which may require lane closures, according to a release from the DOT. Officials are also expecting to close Highway 33 west of Portage between I-39 and I-90/94 due to flooding.

Many county and local roads are also closed due to flooding, officials said.