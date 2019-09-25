Lancaster man has minor injuries after car, semi crash
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. - A Lancaster man sustained minor injuries after a semitractor-trailer and a car crashed in Hazel Green early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Jamison Clement, 48, of Minnesota, was operating a semi on Highway 151 when he was rear-ended by a 2000 Ford Taurus operated by Jordan Flogel, 28, of Lancaster, around 5:40 a.m.
Police said Flogel sustained minor injuries and was cared for by Dickeyville EMS. His car was totaled.
The release said Clement was not injured and the semi sustained minor damage.
The crash remains under investigation.
