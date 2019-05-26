Lancaster man charged, suspected of hit-and-run, OWI
TOWN OF EDEN, Wis. - A Lancaster man was arrested Saturday night on charges of hit-and-run and operating while intoxicated, authorities said.
Leonard Melssen, 49, was driving near the intersection of County Road XX and County Road B in the Town of Eden at the time of the incident, the Iowa County Sheriff's Department said.
Melssen was arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run that caused injury along with a first-offense OWI.
The vehicle was stopped in Rewey after a Grant County deputy assisted.
Melssen was booked on the charges and brought to the Iowa County jail, where he currently remains pending a bond hearing.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Milwaukee Bucks eliminated from NBA playoffs after losing game 6 of Eastern Conference finals
- As water parks open for season, climate predictions show potentially cool, rainy summer
- One person dead after Rock County Sheriff's Office makes water rescue on Yahara River
- How late you're allowed to enter Madison bars could soon be changing
- Oregon man wins gold medal in international archery competition
- Report: Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Howard Moore loses wife, daughter in car accident