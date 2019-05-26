News

Lancaster man charged, suspected of hit-and-run, OWI

Posted: May 26, 2019 07:55 AM CDT

TOWN OF EDEN, Wis. - A Lancaster man was arrested Saturday night on charges of hit-and-run and operating while intoxicated, authorities said. 

Leonard Melssen, 49, was driving near the intersection of County Road XX and County Road B in the Town of Eden at the time of the incident, the Iowa County Sheriff's Department said.

Melssen was arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run that caused injury along with a first-offense OWI. 

The vehicle was stopped in Rewey after a Grant County deputy assisted. 

Melssen was booked on the charges and brought to the Iowa County jail, where he currently remains pending a bond hearing.
 

 

 

