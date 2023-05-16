MADISON, Wis. -- Live music on the Memorial Union Terrace will turn around and face Lake Mendota this summer for the second edition of Lakefront Live.
The concert series, which debuted last summer, allows audiences to enjoy live performances from the comfort of a paddleboard, kayak or canoe. The concerts are hosted by the Wisconsin Union’s Outdoor UW, the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the Hoofer Outing Club.
Last year's Lakefront Live featured just one concert. This year, three groups will perform. Birddog Blues Band will play on June 8, country and blues band The Grouvin Brothers will perform on July 6, and bluegrass group Cork n' Bottle String Band will perform on Aug. 10. Each concert begins at 7 p.m.
Concertgoers can make a $16 reservation before each concert to secure a Outdoor UW paddlecraft, and the Hoofer Outing Club will have free canoe rentals on a first come, first served basis for those 18 and older.
"We are excited to give Madison even more opportunities to come join us and celebrate our community’s incredible music scene and outdoor views," Wisconsin Union Directorate advisor Sean Michael Dargan said.
Paddlecraft renters should arrive starting at 3 p.m. on the day of each concert and all party members must be present to pick a shared craft. Reservations can be made online by clicking or tapping here.
Drugs and alcohol are not allowed on Outdoor UW or Wisconsin Hoofers watercraft, and those who are believed to be under the influence will not be allowed to board a craft.
If you have your own watercraft, you can paddle over as well. Concerts can also be enjoyed from the dry land of the Memorial Union Terrace, where food will be for sale.
In the event of inclement lake conditions, including blue-green algae bloom, on the day of the event, waterfront activities will be canceled and the concert will transition to a Terrace-facing event.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside Memorial Union to der Rathskeller. Unanticipated changed will be announced by the Wisconsin Union by 4 p.m. on the day of each event.
