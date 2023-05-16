Lakefront Live

CREDIT: Madeleine Carr/Shauna Breneman -- Wisconsin Union

MADISON, Wis. -- Live music on the Memorial Union Terrace will turn around and face Lake Mendota this summer for the second edition of Lakefront Live.

The concert series, which debuted last summer, allows audiences to enjoy live performances from the comfort of a paddleboard, kayak or canoe. The concerts are hosted by the Wisconsin Union’s Outdoor UW, the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the Hoofer Outing Club.