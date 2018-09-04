News

Madison area lakes reach historic high water levels

Lake Monona hits 848.40 feet

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 09:07 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa reached a new historic high level early Tuesday morning, the Clean Lakes Alliance said in a Facebook post.

Lake Monona reached 848.40 feet Tuesday morning, which is 8.4 inches above the 100-year flood level.

The Clean Lakes Alliance said before the recent flooding, Lake Monona's previous historic high level was reached on June 16, 2008, when the lake was at 847.86 feet.

Lake Waubesa is now at 847.63 feet, which is 7.56 inches above the 100-year flood level. The previous historic high level was 847.22 feet on June 17, 2008.

