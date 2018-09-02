News

Lake Monona levels up 1.5 inches from yesterday, officials say

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 11:26 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 11:26 AM CDT

MONONA, Wis. - Monona officials said the water levels in Lake Monona are up 1.5 inches since yesterday due to rain last night. 

With more rain expected Sunday evening and into Monday, the city will continue to have all boat launches closed, according to a news release. 

