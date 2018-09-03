Lake Monona continues to rise, city prepares for more rain

MONONA, Wis. - The city of Monona is bracing itself for more rain, with Lake Monona water levels continuing to rise and more rain in the forecast.

A news release from the city warned that in order to decrease the capacity of the Tenney Locks dam, officials will be releasing water from Lake Mendota into Lake Monona again Monday afternoon.

Filled sandbags, along with additional sand and bags are still available at Oneida Park. Officials said they may be looking for more volunteers to sandbag.

City officials ask residents to check storm drains on the streets and in neighborhoods for debris that could prevent drainage.

All three City of Monona boat launches remain closed until further notice. The launches are located at Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha Trail and Lottes Park.