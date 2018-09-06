Lake Monona at new record high, expected to crest Thursday

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Lake Monona is at a new record high after rising 2 more inches and is expected to crest Thursday, city officials said.

Lake Monona was 848.53 inches as of Thursday morning, according to a release from the City of Madison Emergency Operations Center. That is 10 inches higher than the 100-year flood level.

Dry weather is predicted for the next week or so, but city officials are warning residents that the city is not in the clear.

“Flooding remains an ongoing risk as long as lake levels remain this high,” officials said in the release. "Once again, do not remove sandbags, and continue to be on alert.”

All inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue at Livingston Street are back open. East Johnson Street and several other downtown streets are still closed.

7 Photos Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mifflin at Livingston street at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. A view of the Capitol in the back.

PHOTOS: Waters rise on downtown Madison streets Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mifflin at Livingston street at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. A view of the Capitol in the back. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. North Livingston Street on at 1 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. North Livingston Street [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mifflin Street [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mifflin Street near N. Livingston Street [ + - ] Phillip Reiner Werman Livingston and Mifflin streets at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday [ + - ] Phillip Reiner Werman Livingston and Mifflin streets at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday [ + - ]

The Capitol Bike Path near Monona Terrace from Broom to Blair streets is expected to reopen later Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Additional signage will be posted warning bike path users of wet surfaces on the east and west ends of Monona Terrace, according to the release. Users will need to walk their bikes from the east end of Monona Terrace, as the path will be narrowed due to the water line.

City officials also said the recycling fee sticker wavier period for flood damaged appliances and electronics will end Friday.

Starting Saturday, all items that require fee stickers will need on before being dropped off at Streets Division drop-off sites, according to a release.

The City of Monona is no longer asking volunteers to come to Oneida Park to help fill sandbags.

“We received a great response today from volunteers who have come to Oneida Park to fill sandbags in order to replenish our stockpile,” according to the release.