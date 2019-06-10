Lake Mills man brightens people's day by waving at passing cars

Lake Mills Police Department

LAKE MILLS, Wis. - Don Imig, a 64-year-old man, waves at cars passing by on V at Cherokee Path to brighten people's days and help him cope with his post-traumatic stress disorder.

The City of Lake Mills Police Department posted about how Officer TJ Adams decided to stop by and talk to Imig after seeing him wave at cars.

Imig told Adams that he was diagnosed with mouth and throat cancer, causing him to lose half of his tongue. Doctors sewed on different parts of his body to replace the missing half of his tongue.

"Don said he would like people to know PTSD happens to everyone and not just military personnel or police officers but to anyone who suffers a life changing event," the post said. "Don said finding out he had cancer changed his life. Don says the medicine definitely helps him feel better but he still gets his bad days where he is short with people and just isn’t feeling himself."

On the days when his medicine is working the best, sitting outside and waving helps him cope with his PTSD. He said he loves seeing how people smile at him when he waves.

"You really never know what people are [going] through in their life and something as simple as a wave could change that person’s day. Don is a great citizen of Lake Mills and another reason why I’m proud to serve the city of Lake Mills," Adams said.

