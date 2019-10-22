Lake Mills K-9 passes certification, prepares for patrol
LAKE MILLS, Wis. - Truman, the latest dog to pass K-9 certification with the Lake Mills Police Department, is set to start his first week of patrol duty next week, according to a Facebook post from the department.
"Truman was the first to certify in every category out of all the dogs in the class! This is quite the accomplishment and I can’t be more proud of Truman!" the post said.
The department thanked all of Truman's supporters who helped out during his training.
