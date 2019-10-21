Lake Michigan facing possibility of 12-foot waves

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo

Lake Michigan is facing the possibility of 12-foot waves Monday.

A tweet from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee said a Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for Sheboygan, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Winds will have the potential to reach speeds of 40 mph, leading to a chance of minor flooding near the lakeshore.

Both the winds and waves are expected to decrease going into Monday night.

Strong onshore winds today will increase the risk of lakeshore flooding and erosion in Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/T23GjvTlm7 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) October 21, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.