Lake Michigan facing possibility of 12-foot waves

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 04:14 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:14 PM CDT

Lake Michigan is facing the possibility of 12-foot waves Monday. 

A tweet from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee said a Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for Sheboygan, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Winds will have the potential to reach speeds of 40 mph, leading to a chance of minor flooding near the lakeshore.

Both the winds and waves are expected to decrease going into Monday night.

 

 

