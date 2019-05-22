Lake house owner says owner of private lake threatening to drain it unless it's purchased

LAKE DELLONA, Wis. - A Sauk County woman’s dream lake house is turning out to be a nightmare. Homeowner Nikki Weigel told News 3 Now that the owner of private Lake Dellona is threatening to drain it until she or someone else purchases it.

Weigel bought the house on Lake Dellona six months ago. She said the home in the town of Dellona in Sauk County was everything her family of five was looking for. The home is secluded, with just a few other homes nearby. All three of her sons have special needs and the proximity to the lake was a big selling point.

“It was just the perfect house for us,” Weigel said. “The water therapy is super helpful for them.”

Shortly, after purchasing the seemingly perfect home, however, she received an odd phone call from Re/Max Wisconsin Dells, which had originally listed her home.

“About two weeks after we closed I got a call from the realtor. They told me about this pattern; that somebody would move in and the owner of the lake would list it and try to bully them into buying the lake,” Weigel said. “My first reaction was what do you mean the owner of the lake?”

Weigel said she was never told that the lake was privately owned or that the owner of it had a history of trying to sell it. She had assumed the lake was owned by the state, like nearby Mirror Lake.

“There are no private property signs or anything like that. So I was really confused,” Weigel said.

On April 3, Weigel said, she noticed the water draining out of the lake rapidly, lowering one foot in one day. She said when other homeowners spoke to the owner of the lake, Jim Moritz, he told them he was glad he'd gotten their attention. According to Weigel, Moritz said he would continue to open the dam and drain the lake into Mirror Lake until the body of water and land were sold.

News 3 Now spoke with Jim Moritz, Jr. the lake owner’s son. He declined to do an interview but said his father is tired of taking care of the lake and the surrounding 9 acres of land. Moritz is selling the property for $249,000.

Weigel said she can’t afford to purchase the entire property, but has offered alternatives to Moritz.

“We asked if he wanted to parcel off the land and parts of the lake, but he was just not interested in that,” Weigel said.

Because the lake is privately owned, she said, Sauk County and the town of Dellona will not get involved. She said she and her partner, Ben, are exploring their legal options and resent the fact that they were not warned about this before they purchased the home. News 3 Now’s calls to the town of Dellona went unanswered.

Weigel said she contacted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and said they told her Mortiz was within his rights to drain the lake as long as he only lowered it by six inches a day. The DNR told News 3 Now it has have authority over the dam and is monitoring the situation, including anyh environmental impacts. But Weigel said when she asked about the state of the wildlife in the lake if it drained, she was told the animals "would die and it would smell."

Weigel is also concerned about the property value of the home. Currently, she owns 357 feet of lakefront property but it is quickly turning into 357 feet of marsh.

