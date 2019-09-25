Lake Delton police search for attempted pharmacy robber
LAKE DELTON, Wis. - Lake Delton police are looking for a man who tried to rob a pharmacy of narcotics.
Police said a man walked into the pharmacy inside Wal-Mart on Commerce Street around 10:28 a.m. and demanded narcotics. Witnesses said he did not show a weapon.
According to police, the man was unsuccessful with getting the drugs and ran out of the store before officers arrived.
He's described as a white man in his mid-30s and clean-shaven. He was wearing all black clothing and reflective sunglasses. Police believe he got away in a silver or gray Pontiac Grand Am with black rims.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call the Lake Delton Police Department at 608-254-7571 or the Sauk County Dispatch Center at 608-254-8831.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Lake Delton police search for attempted pharmacy robber
- Jefferson County man pleads guilty to tax fraud
- Gov. Evers' task force on caregiving holds first meeting
- Officials: 13-year-old boy injured when bike brakes fail; bicycle lands under school bus
- Sylvee offers free tickets for year to one lucky winner
- 9 Dane County Jail inmates graduate from new incarcerated parents program