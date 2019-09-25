Lake Delton police search for attempted pharmacy robber

LAKE DELTON, Wis. - Lake Delton police are looking for a man who tried to rob a pharmacy of narcotics.

Police said a man walked into the pharmacy inside Wal-Mart on Commerce Street around 10:28 a.m. and demanded narcotics. Witnesses said he did not show a weapon.

According to police, the man was unsuccessful with getting the drugs and ran out of the store before officers arrived.

He's described as a white man in his mid-30s and clean-shaven. He was wearing all black clothing and reflective sunglasses. Police believe he got away in a silver or gray Pontiac Grand Am with black rims.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call the Lake Delton Police Department at 608-254-7571 or the Sauk County Dispatch Center at 608-254-8831.

