Lake Delton bookkeeper embezzles over $358,000

MADISON, Wis. - A Lake Delton woman pleaded guilty to embezzling over $358,000 in U.S. District Court on Tuesday

Stephanie Czuprynko, 54, admitted to embezzling money while she was a bookkeeper for the Lake Delton Fire Department Commission and Dells-Delton Emergency Medical Services. She took money from both accounts as far back as 2016.

The investigation began in November after the FBI received a referral from Lake Delton police. Authorities had noted irregularities in both checking accounts.

“We investigate embezzlement violations from major cities to rural communities. Those who misuse their position and violate the public's trust for personal gain will be brought to face justice," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert E. Hughes.

The news release said Czuprynko told officials she had stolen the money because of her gambling problem. The FBI obtained a search warrant for Czuprynko’s office and found gambling records from Ho-Chunk Gaming.

Other findings included two unauthorized signature stamps, which Czuprynko used for signing the embezzled checks.

“My office is committed to prosecuting any public official who abuses their position for personal enrichment,” said U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader. “This type of case represents the worst in deception and fraud because it involves a betrayal of the public trust.”

