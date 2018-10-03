Lafayette County experiences heavy flooding

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Several roads remain closed in Lafayette County due to flooding. Sheriff Reg Gill tells News 3 while the areas that are currently flooding are known flood zones, he wasn’t expecting flooding so late in the year.

“We got a lot less rain than what they got in Dane County so we escaped almost unscathed but not quite,” Gill said.

Gill says parts of County Road G and K are closed. The Darlington Fire Department performed a successful water rescue Tuesday after a woman was stuck in her car on County K.

There are no other injuries or structural damage to report. However, Gill said the ground is oversaturated with water so any additional rain will likely lead to more flooding. Authorities will continue to monitor the water levels.

