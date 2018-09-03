News

Labor Fest Parade in Janesville canceled due to weather

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 08:59 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 09:14 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville officials have decided to cancel Monday's Labor Fest Parade due to weather, according to a news release from the police department. 

The parade was scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in downtown Janesville. 

Officials announced the cancelation of the event around 8:30 a.m. Monday. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration