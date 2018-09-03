Labor Fest Parade in Janesville canceled due to weather

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville officials have decided to cancel Monday's Labor Fest Parade due to weather, according to a news release from the police department.

The parade was scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in downtown Janesville.

Officials announced the cancelation of the event around 8:30 a.m. Monday.