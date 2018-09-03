Labor Fest Parade in Janesville canceled due to weather
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville officials have decided to cancel Monday's Labor Fest Parade due to weather, according to a news release from the police department.
The parade was scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in downtown Janesville.
Officials announced the cancelation of the event around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Local And Regional News
- Sauk County prepares for more flooding after Baraboo River's weekend crest
- Police: Reedsburg man facing charges for shooting gun while intoxicated
- Plain man arrested after hitting woman on sidewalk, police say
- Storms, showers remain in forecast through the week in already waterlogged southern Wisconsin
- LIST: DOT reports state highways closed due to flooding
- 'We all wish this would end': Soglin says Madison will stay in crisis as long as rain is predicted