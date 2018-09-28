La Follette High School increases security for homecoming game, dance

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - La Follette High School administrators are increasing security measures just days after a student was shot near the school.

Joe Balles, coordinator of School Safety and Security for the Madison Metropolitan School District, said about half a dozen extra police officers would be at the homecoming game Friday night against Verona.

The high school's principal sent a letter to parents saying all students would have to go through metal detector wands as they walked into school Thursday and Friday morning.

Balles said students asked for wands to also be used at the homecoming dance Saturday night.

"That's a pretty big event for La Follette. They have like a thousand kids show up to the homecoming dance, mostly kids from La Follette. But we want to make sure that event goes off without a hitch Saturday night, too," Balles said.

The Madison Police Department arrested three people in connection to the shooting, including a La Follette student.