La Follette High School celebrates new mentorship program for students at risk of not graduating

MADISON, Wis. - La Follette High School celebrated a new mentorship program Wednesday.

The program takes inspiration from a pilot program called Mentoring Positives, which worked to grow strong, resilient leaders on Madison's east side.

LaFollete's new organization is called Mentoring Positives. It hopes to support students who are at risk of not graduating.The program's founder says the main goal is to give the children involved the opportunity to build positive connections in the community.

"It's really going to be a way for us to get some good footing into the school and build relationships with kids," founder Will Green said.

Mentoring Positives supports more than 100 Madison Metropolitan School District students each year.

