La Crosse school staffers help student bullied for hygiene

LA CROSSE, Wis. - La Crosse middle school staff members are coming to the aid of a truant teenager being bullied over hygiene.

La Crosse Tribune reports a group of school employees met with the 14-year-old boy's mother to discuss him missing over 20 days of school this semester.

His mother told the group she's lacked the funds necessary to wash laundry.

School staffers responded by arranging for her to be taken to a laundromat. They also extended the school's food pantry and clothes closet to her family.

A school nurse says the police officer was still obligated to record the absenteeism.

