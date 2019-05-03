La Crosse man sentenced in second child pornography conviction

MADISON, Wis. - A La Crosse man was sentenced to prison Friday on his second conviction of possessing child pornography.

Kyle Olson, 33 will spend four years in prision, folowed by 25 years of parole. He was sentenced after pleading guilty to the charge earlier this year.

Law enforcement officers discovered child pornography on Olson's electronic devices after executing a search warrant at his home. Olson had previously been convicted on child pornography charges in 2012 while he was in the military.

Judge Willion Conley said that Olson had a "secret life of collecting and trading online child pornography," and expressed concern that he had been engaging in conversations with minors online.

