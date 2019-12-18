La Crosse man gets 4 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. - A La Crosse man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, investigators from the La Crosse Police Department purchased approximately 52 grams of methamphetamine from James A. Conner III, 44, between November 2018 and January 2019.

Officials said Conner admitted to selling a half-pound of methamphetamine every two or three days.

The release said the judge noted that the amount of methamphetamine purchased by investigators underestimates the scale of Conner's dealings.

Conner pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 7.

