La Crosse man faces 6th drunken driving charge after injury crash, troopers say
JUNEAU, Wis. - A La Crosse man faces his sixth drunken driving charge after being involved in a crash early Monday morning on Interstate 90/94, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
State Patrol troopers were notified around 2:35 a.m. of an injury crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 near mile marker 63, officials said.
State troopers determined the driver, 26-year-old Michael D. Jameson, was driving impaired, according to the release.
He faces a tentative charge of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated, along with several other criminal charges, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.
