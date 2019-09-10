Kwik Trip expands delivery service through EatStreet

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - It'll be much easier to get your Glazers, spicy chicken sandwiches and Cheese Mountain pizzas from Kwik Trip.

The company expanded its online ordering and delivery through EatStreet to many of its stores in Madison and surrounding communities, according to a release from the companies.

Folks, you can now get a spicy chicken sandwich delivered to your house anytime of the day. @KwikTrip is expanding its delivery service with @EatStreet! pic.twitter.com/mXNJcBgGy0 — Stephanie Fryer (@stephfryermedia) September 10, 2019

Kwik Trip launched a pilot program testing these services back in August at the Monroe Street location in Madison.

"The response has been overwhelming from our loyal customers and that meant one thing: We needed to expedite the launch of delivery at other Kwik Trip locations," said David Jackson, Kwik Trip's digital marketing and loyalty manager.

Here's a list of the stores now offering online ordering and delivery in the area.

7502 Mineral Point Road, Madison

1434 Northport Drive, Madison

3528 E. Washington Ave., Madison

2538 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison

4825 American Parkway, Madison

3153 Maple Grove Drive, Madison

6519 Century Ave., Middleton

105 E. Broadway, Monona

2599 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie

Kwik Trip and EatStreet are both Wisconsin-based companies. To celebrate their partnership, the companies are offering free delivery for the new locations through Sept. 23.

Greg Williams ordered his first delivery from Kwik Trip and said he's excited about the new partnership.

"I think the convenience is awesome. The options are really great too because you can get some drinks, coffee, you can get sandwiches, you can also get some cold stuff. The amount of things you can choose from is really awesome," Williams said.

EatStreet plans to launch the delivery for Kwik Trip in Eau Claire, Janesville and Wausau in the coming weeks, according to the release.

#KwikTrip is partnering with #EatStreet in Madison which means anything you love buying at the local convenience store can be delivered right to your doorstep. Free delivery service now thru Sept. 23. More locations to be added in #EauClaire #Janesville and #Wausau. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/2FjJowX57E — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 10, 2019

