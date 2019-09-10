Kwik Trip expands delivery service through EatStreet
Free delivery until Sept. 23
MADISON, Wis. - It'll be much easier to get your Glazers, spicy chicken sandwiches and Cheese Mountain pizzas from Kwik Trip.
The company expanded its online ordering and delivery through EatStreet to many of its stores in Madison and surrounding communities, according to a release from the companies.
Folks, you can now get a spicy chicken sandwich delivered to your house anytime of the day. @KwikTrip is expanding its delivery service with @EatStreet! pic.twitter.com/mXNJcBgGy0— Stephanie Fryer (@stephfryermedia) September 10, 2019
Kwik Trip launched a pilot program testing these services back in August at the Monroe Street location in Madison.
"The response has been overwhelming from our loyal customers and that meant one thing: We needed to expedite the launch of delivery at other Kwik Trip locations," said David Jackson, Kwik Trip's digital marketing and loyalty manager.
Here's a list of the stores now offering online ordering and delivery in the area.
- 7502 Mineral Point Road, Madison
- 1434 Northport Drive, Madison
- 3528 E. Washington Ave., Madison
- 2538 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison
- 4825 American Parkway, Madison
- 3153 Maple Grove Drive, Madison
- 6519 Century Ave., Middleton
- 105 E. Broadway, Monona
- 2599 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie
Kwik Trip and EatStreet are both Wisconsin-based companies. To celebrate their partnership, the companies are offering free delivery for the new locations through Sept. 23.
Greg Williams ordered his first delivery from Kwik Trip and said he's excited about the new partnership.
"I think the convenience is awesome. The options are really great too because you can get some drinks, coffee, you can get sandwiches, you can also get some cold stuff. The amount of things you can choose from is really awesome," Williams said.
EatStreet plans to launch the delivery for Kwik Trip in Eau Claire, Janesville and Wausau in the coming weeks, according to the release.
#KwikTrip is partnering with #EatStreet in Madison which means anything you love buying at the local convenience store can be delivered right to your doorstep. Free delivery service now thru Sept. 23. More locations to be added in #EauClaire #Janesville and #Wausau. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/2FjJowX57E— Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 10, 2019
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Bill would fund effort to locate those missing in action
- Accuser says he didn't want to get retired Catholic priest 'in trouble' by reporting sexual abuse
- Police: Madison massage therapist faces sex offense, accused of sexually touching client
- UW-Madison says Foxconn slow in fulfilling $100M pledge
- Watertown man arrested in connection with shots-fired incident, police say
- New York man arrested for computer child sex crimes with Sun Prairie boy, police say