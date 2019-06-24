BREAKING NEWS

Kwik Trip announces Glazers potato chips, calls them 'big news'

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 04:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 04:05 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Kwik Trip announced "big news" Monday: Glazers Potato Chips. 

The idea of Glazers Potato Chips initially started as a joke. Kwik Trip posted about the idea for April Fools Day three years ago. 

The chips are now officially stocked on some Kwik Trip shelves. The bag describes the doughnut-inspired chips as "sweet, savory, salty." 

On social media, the chips are getting mixed reviews. Some were excited to see their long-awaited dream become a reality, while others didn't care for the nontraditional chip. 

