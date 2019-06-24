Kwik Trip announces Glazers potato chips, calls them 'big news'

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Kwik Trip announced "big news" Monday: Glazers Potato Chips.

The idea of Glazers Potato Chips initially started as a joke. Kwik Trip posted about the idea for April Fools Day three years ago.

lol i found out it was possible to make glazer flavored chips



so i did



have a good week — Kwik Trip (@KwikTrip) June 24, 2019

The chips are now officially stocked on some Kwik Trip shelves. The bag describes the doughnut-inspired chips as "sweet, savory, salty."

On social media, the chips are getting mixed reviews. Some were excited to see their long-awaited dream become a reality, while others didn't care for the nontraditional chip.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.