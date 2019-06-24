Kwik Trip announces Glazers potato chips, calls them 'big news'
MADISON, Wis. - Kwik Trip announced "big news" Monday: Glazers Potato Chips.
The idea of Glazers Potato Chips initially started as a joke. Kwik Trip posted about the idea for April Fools Day three years ago.
lol i found out it was possible to make glazer flavored chips— Kwik Trip (@KwikTrip) June 24, 2019
so i did
have a good week
The chips are now officially stocked on some Kwik Trip shelves. The bag describes the doughnut-inspired chips as "sweet, savory, salty."
On social media, the chips are getting mixed reviews. Some were excited to see their long-awaited dream become a reality, while others didn't care for the nontraditional chip.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Complaint: Women facing charges one year after girl dies of suffocation, patterned beating
- Fire inside railroad car causes $75,000 in damages
- Madison police find shell casing following reports of shots fired
- Unable to meet health department standards, longtime Sun Prairie bar and restaurant closes
- Vos says Assembly Republicans want to 'line-item veto proof' the budget before sending to Evers
- Illinois becomes 11th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana