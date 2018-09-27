Komatsu Mining to build new headquarters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Komatsu Mining Corp. says it plans to build a new headquarters and manufacturing campus in Milwaukee, a project that will bring about 440 jobs to Wisconsin's largest city.

The state's economic development agency has pledged to make $59.5 million in state income tax credits available to the company over the next 12 years if Komatsu meets job-creation and investment targets.

The mining equipment maker said Thursday it is relocating its operations that are currently at two locations to a new site along the city's riverfront.

Gov. Scott Walker is praising the news, thanking the company for its "long-term commitment to our state."

Komatsu's president John Koetz says the company is preserving existing jobs and laying the groundwork for more. The project is expected to be complete in 2022.

Komatsu bought Joy Global Inc. in 2017.

