Kohl's kicks off hiring for back-to-school, holiday seasons
NEW YORK - Kohl's is launching an early wave of hires for the back-to-school through the holiday season across 500 stores, nearly double the number of early hiring positions compared with last year.
The hiring, announced on Wednesday, will kick off in August and include stores and distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers. The department store chain is also hiring 3,000 full-time and part-time workers for all stores nationwide.
The move comes as retailers struggle to find skilled workers in a tight job market where the unemployment rate is near a five-decade low. Overall, employers have been adding jobs faster than new workers flow into the economy.
Kohl's Corp. announced in late June a year ago it was looking for workers at 300 stores in its early wave of hires for the back half.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Man found guilty of 16 counts of child pornography, faces at least 15 years in federal prison
Next Story
Senior living facility, multiple homes evacuated after construction crew causes natural gas leak
Local And Regional News
- Senior living facility, multiple homes evacuated after construction crew causes natural gas leak
- Recognize this minivan? Law enforcement say it's involved in life-threatening hit-and-run crash
- Kids programs keep cool during summer heat
- Police: Attempted car thief impersonates undercover officer, threatens man with knife in Janesville
- Lone Girl embraces food side of brewing business
- Boxes holding LGBT publication repeatedly vandalized; anti-gay slurs written on magazines