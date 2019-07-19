Kohl Center, 3 Madison schools open as a public cooling centers
MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi tweeted Friday that the Kohl Center will open as a public cooling center downtown.
According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Kohl Center will open around 11 a.m. and anticipate closing around 6 p.m.
We're currently working with the @CityofMadison. Anticipated opening time is 11:00 a.m., closing by 6:00 p.m.— UW-Madison (@UWMadison) July 19, 2019
With two large fires downtown, more than 11,000 people are without power on what's expected to be a very hot day in Madison. Many businesses have also closed due to a lack of power.
Parisi also said the cafeteria at West High School on Ash Street, Chavez Elementary School on Maple Grove Drive and La Follette High School on Pflaum Road are also open to the public Friday as cooling centers.
West High School cafeteria, Chavez and LaFollette are now open to the public as cooling centers.— Joe Parisi (@DaneCoJoe) July 19, 2019
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Gov. Evers declares state of emergency, authorizes National Guard help following downtown fires
- Dane County Regional Airport impacted by substation fire
- Janitor mixing chemicals creates 'chemical cloud,' causing Rock County Courthouse to evacuate, close
- Madison Gas and Electric believes fire at substation likely caused by mechanical issue
- Traffic delays, lights running on generators following explosion and fire at MG&E substation
- LIVE: City leaders provide update on fire at Madison Gas and Electric substation