Kohl Center, 3 Madison schools open as a public cooling centers

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi tweeted Friday that the Kohl Center will open as a public cooling center downtown.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Kohl Center will open around 11 a.m. and anticipate closing around 6 p.m.

We're currently working with the @CityofMadison. Anticipated opening time is 11:00 a.m., closing by 6:00 p.m. — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) July 19, 2019

With two large fires downtown, more than 11,000 people are without power on what's expected to be a very hot day in Madison. Many businesses have also closed due to a lack of power.

Parisi also said the cafeteria at West High School on Ash Street, Chavez Elementary School on Maple Grove Drive and La Follette High School on Pflaum Road are also open to the public Friday as cooling centers.

West High School cafeteria, Chavez and LaFollette are now open to the public as cooling centers. — Joe Parisi (@DaneCoJoe) July 19, 2019

