BREAKING NEWS

News

Kohl Center, 3 Madison schools open as a public cooling centers

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:04 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi tweeted Friday that the Kohl Center will open as a public cooling center downtown.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Kohl Center will open around 11 a.m. and anticipate closing around 6 p.m.

 

 

With two large fires downtown, more than 11,000 people are without power on what's expected to be a very hot day in Madison. Many businesses have also closed due to a lack of power.

Parisi also said the cafeteria at West High School on Ash Street, Chavez Elementary School on Maple Grove Drive and La Follette High School on Pflaum Road are also open to the public Friday as cooling centers. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration