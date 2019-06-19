Kitchen fire displaces five on Schroeder Road

MADISON, Wis. - A kitchen fire displaced five people from their apartment on the 6700 block of Schroeder Road in Madison on Tuesday after 7 p.m.

All five occupants safely escaped the apartment, but all are now displaced, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Officials say firefighters responded to the apartment and found heavy black smoke coming from a ground-level unit and hot embers from the kitchen stove.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but remains under investigation.

Officials say damage estimates are currently around $5,000.

