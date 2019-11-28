Kitchen fire displaces family in Dane County

BURKE, Wis. - A kitchen fire has displaced a family in the town of Burke on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, officials responded to a structure fire in the 5000 block of Larry Lane at 1:30 p.m.

The release said crews deployed a hose line and entered the home after seeing heavy smoke inside.

They found numerous items in the kitchen smoldering on the stove and countertops, but there was no active fire.

Crews removed the stove, cabinets and other burnt items and used a water extinguisher to take care of the smoldering items.

The kitchen was the only room to have fire damage, but smoke damage spread throughout the entire home.

The release said the family's dog was also rescued after officials searched the house.

No one was injured, and the house has since been ventilated to clear out the remaining smoke.

Authorities said the smoke and fire damages are estimated to cost $10,000 to $15,000.

