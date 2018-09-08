News

Kitchen fire causes $50,000 in damage at Fitchburg building

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 11:22 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 11:22 AM CDT

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A kitchen fire at a building in Fitchburg caused about $50,000 in damage, according to a news release from the fire department. 

Officials responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Friday after receiving a page for a structure fire on Smithfield Drive. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from a first-floor window. 

Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes. Everyone in the building  at the time of the fire had safely evacuated. 

Officials believe the cause of the fire was inattentive cooking. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration