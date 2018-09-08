Kitchen fire causes $50,000 in damage at Fitchburg building

Eric Oxendorf

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A kitchen fire at a building in Fitchburg caused about $50,000 in damage, according to a news release from the fire department.

Officials responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Friday after receiving a page for a structure fire on Smithfield Drive. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from a first-floor window.

Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes. Everyone in the building at the time of the fire had safely evacuated.

Officials believe the cause of the fire was inattentive cooking.