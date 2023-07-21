Traffic shifts, ramp closures start next week for I-39/90 in Janesville

cones stacked on top of each other

MADISON, Wis. -- Kinsman Blvd. will be fully on the east side of N. Stoughton Road beginning on 6 a.m. Monday, July 24, until 7 a.m. on July 31.

The Madison Streets Division announced the planned closure Friday. Crews will be working on concrete paving as part of WisDOT's North Stoughton Road reconstruction project.