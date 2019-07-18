Kids programs keep cool during summer heat

MADISON, Wis. - Hot temperatures are forcing Madison schools to take a break from summer programs, but other organizations are finding other ways to stay in session and keep kids cool.

Aldo Leopold Nature Center has clever ways to cool down, such as a sprinkler, sponges full of water and a spray bottle. After all, a nature center can't just skip the outdoors.

“We've noticed a little bit more of the red faces, just being tired and hot from being outside,” said Brian Schneider, an environmental educator for the center.

Center workers ask kids and parents to come prepared for heat, meaning sunscreen, hats and water bottles.

“We just say that we can have fun outside in nature no matter what the weather is as long as you're being safe and learning how to handle it,” Schneider said.

It’s great advice for the park too.

Naquila Taylor and her son Kamarion go to Elver Park to cool off on the splash pad or get a breeze from the swings.

“Usually he doesn't mind it, you know kids don't really care,” Taylor said. “But he'll still say it's hot.”

The rest of the week, it might get worse.

Madison Metropolitan School District cancelled summer school and programs Friday in anticipation, but Thursday it will just find ways to keep cool.

For information on MMSD summer programs, click here.





Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.