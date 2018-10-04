Kids of Milwaukee Brewers wish their dads good luck

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers posted an adorable video Thursday morning of some of the players’ kids wishing their dads good luck.

Dan Jennings, Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, Lorenzo Cain, Manny Pina, Corey Knebel, Hernan Perez and Ryan Braun all got mini Brew Crew messages.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series starting at Miller Park Thursday.