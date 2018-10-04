Kids of Milwaukee Brewers wish their dads good luck
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers posted an adorable video Thursday morning of some of the players’ kids wishing their dads good luck.
Dan Jennings, Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, Lorenzo Cain, Manny Pina, Corey Knebel, Hernan Perez and Ryan Braun all got mini Brew Crew messages.
The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series starting at Miller Park Thursday.
Local And Regional News
- Places to watch Brewers playoff games in Madison area
- Man attacked, beaten in Madison library bathroom, police say
- Large fight involving pepper spray leads to several arrests, police say
- UW police teach students to run, hide, and fight during active shooting training
- Flamingos coming to Bascom Hill
- Wisconsin man gets his belongings back nearly 4 months after moving company held them hostage