MADISON, Wis. -- The free Kids in the Rotunda performance series will return to the Overture Center's Rotunda stage in October.
The Overture Center announced the lineup for the 2023/24 season on Monday, featuring 30 Saturday performances and two special holiday performances. The Kids in the Rotunda series is open to families of all ages and is meant to give kids a chance to see a wide range of performance arts from folk singers to Indian dance.
Each 45-minute performance will have three showings at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The 1 p.m. performances on Oct. 25, Nov. 4, Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Feb. 17, March 30 and April 27 will be livestreamed. Those performances will also be interpreted in American Sign Language.
The Overture Center will also offer "Arts After Overture" on Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 9 and April 13. From 10 a.m. to noon on those days, there will be art experiences related to the morning's performance.
Between performances on Oct. 21, Dec. 16, Jan. 20 and March 23, Little Om Big Om Yoga will also offer family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m..
Here is the 2023/24 Kids in the Rotunda lineup.
Oct. 7 - David Landau
Oct. 14 - Suzi Shelton and Little Miss Ann
Oct. 21 - Black Star Dum Line
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Wed., Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Ken Lonnquist (Arrive early for trick-or-treating in the lobby)
Oct. 28 - Zoozort
Nov. 4 - DanzTrad
Nov. 11 - Kanopy Dance
Nov. 18 - Drum Power
BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: Friday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Cash Box Kings
Nov. 25 - Magic Morgan and Liliana
Dec. 2 - Wayne the Wizard
Dec. 9 - Stuart Stotts
Dec. 16 - Fox & Branch
Jan. 6 - Monkey Business Institute
Jan. 13 - The Jerry Ensemble's Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS
Jan. 20 - Yid Vicious
Jan. 27 - Handphibians
Feb. 3 - Panchromatic Sttel
Feb. 10 - Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats
Feb. 17 - L.E.X.
Feb. 24 - LunART Chamber Music Collective
March 2 - Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
March 9 - Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance
March 16 - Jolie Canoli
March 23 - Tom Pease
March 30 - Madison Ballet
April 6 - Limanya Drum and Dance
April 13 - Angela Puerta
April 20 - Beni Daiko
April 27 - The Lullaby Project
You can find more information about Kids in the Rotunda on the Overture Center's website by clicking or tapping here.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.