Kids in the Rotunda set to return to Overture next month
Photo by Anya Kubilus / anyakubilus.com

MADISON, Wis. -- The free Kids in the Rotunda performance series will return to the Overture Center's Rotunda stage in October.

The Overture Center announced the lineup for the 2023/24 season on Monday, featuring 30 Saturday performances and two special holiday performances. The Kids in the Rotunda series is open to families of all ages and is meant to give kids a chance to see a wide range of performance arts from folk singers to Indian dance.