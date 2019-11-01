Kids brave snowy, cold trick-or-treating with layered Halloween costumes

VERONA, Wis. - Halloween costumes got some last minute additions as parents bundled their kids for the cold and snow.

Emily Grahm stopped at Blain’s Farm and Fleet to pick up gloves for her young Michael Jackson and Hermione Granger.

“I just feel sorry for them,” Grahm said about covering their costumes. “But they’ll be OK. We’ll bundle them, and they’ll stay warm hopefully.”

The store had a lot of visitors in the last few days. The shelves holding boots, gloves and winter coats were especially picked over, considering the time of year.

“This is definitely a first for me,” said Jeff Butler, the assistant manager at Blain’s Farm and Fleet. “Having it this early, this fast, and this picked over, it’s great. We love it. We’ll have more in very quickly.”

It’s a first for a lot of people, including Rachel Blanke, who took her son Max out Thursday night.

“I don’t remember a Halloween like this before, no no,” she said.

Not every town kept its trick-or-treating hours because of the snow. Elkhorn rescheduled for Sunday, though most others stayed the same.



