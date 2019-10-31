"All it takes is a couple seconds:" Kids twice more likely to be hit by cars on Halloween

MADISON, Wis. - The biggest threat to kids this Halloween isn't getting tainted candy or trick-or-treating at a sex offender's house: It's getting hit by a car.

According to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, the average Halloween, compared with other nights, results in four additional pedestrian deaths. That might not seem like a lot, but when you look specifically at 4 to 8-year-olds, the pedestrian fatality rate is 10 times higher on Halloween compared to other nights.

The bottom line: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to the National Safety Council.

18 percent of those deaths happen at road crossings or intersections. The NSC says lack of visibility because of low lighting at night also plays a role in these deaths.

Madison police say having a chaperone for trick-or-treaters is extremely important to make sure kids stay on the sidewalks and out of the road. They also say drivers need to be on high alert when driving between trick-or-treating hours, which vary by community but are typically between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"Just maybe go a little bit slower than the speed limit and keep your eyes peeled, because all it takes is a couple seconds for a kid to run in between some parked cars who was really excited about getting to the next house," said Officer Tyler Grigg. "We do see a lot of kids that have that tunnel vision and have their eyes on the prize, their eyes on that candy, so as they get through these different streets we just want everyone to be more aware."

What can you do to protect your kids as they get ready to trick-or-treat?

Madison police officers say following some simple tips can save lives.

Trick-or-treat with your kids, if they're 12 & under

Wear bright colors and use flashlights or glow sticks, so cars can see your group

Remind your kids to cross the street at corners and crosswalks

Make sure your child's costume fits correctly to avoid falls

Drivers can also do their part to keep kids safe this Halloween. Officers suggest turning on headlights early in the day to watch for kids.

While these numbers are scary, the total number of children harmed on Halloween is small. However, parents remain disproportionately concerned their kids will eat tainted candy rather than the real danger of being hit by a car.

You can find more Halloween safety advice for parents, kids, and drivers on the National Security Council website.

