Kenosha police investigate death of 11-month-old boy

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha police are investigating the death of an 11-month-old boy.

Paramedics were called to a Kenosha home early Tuesday about a baby who was unresponsive. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

He died early Thursday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

