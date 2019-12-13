Kenosha police investigate death of 11-month-old boy
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha police are investigating the death of an 11-month-old boy.
Paramedics were called to a Kenosha home early Tuesday about a baby who was unresponsive. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
He died early Thursday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
