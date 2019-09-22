Kenosha County juvenile accused of school shooting threat may face terrorism charges
MILWAUKEE - Kenosha County authorities are considering terrorism charges against a juvenile accused of threatening to shoot up a grade school.
The Journal Sentinel reports the Salem Grade School was put on lock-down Thursday morning after someone discovered a threatening message written on a stall in a women's bathroom.
The lock-down was lifted later that day, after sheriff deputies checked the area and determined there was no threat.
The motive of the juvenile, who was released, is unknown.
The Kenosha District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.
