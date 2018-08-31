News

Kendra Scott to open this weekend at Hilldale

Store offering specials during soft open

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 04:44 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 04:44 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Kendra Scott, an upscale accessories store, is hosting a soft opening this Saturday at Hilldale.

The Hilldale location is one of just two Kendra Scott locations in Wisconsin, according to release.

Kendra Scott sells various collections of jewelry and home goods like candles, frames, jewelry boxes and trays.

The soft opening will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at its location near bartaco and Macy's. 

Guests will be able to enjoy drinks, sweets and a free gift with the purchase of $100 (while supplies last).

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration