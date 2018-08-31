Kendra Scott to open this weekend at Hilldale

Photo by Flickr user Nan Palmero

MADISON, Wis. - Kendra Scott, an upscale accessories store, is hosting a soft opening this Saturday at Hilldale.

The Hilldale location is one of just two Kendra Scott locations in Wisconsin, according to release.

Kendra Scott sells various collections of jewelry and home goods like candles, frames, jewelry boxes and trays.

The soft opening will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at its location near bartaco and Macy's.

Guests will be able to enjoy drinks, sweets and a free gift with the purchase of $100 (while supplies last).