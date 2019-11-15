Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Kemps and Roundy's donate 28,000 servings of milk to Second Harvest Foodbank Kemps and Roundy's donate 28,000 servings of milk to Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON, Wis. - While Wisconsin is often considered the nation's dairy capital, milk is seldom donated to food pantries.

In an effort to change that, local milk brand Kemps and locally based Roundy's donated 28,000 servings of "shelf stable" milk to Second Harvest Foodbank on Thursday morning.

A Second Harvest spokesperson said the difficulty with donating milk is that it only lasts a short amount of time and food pantries are short on refrigeration space.

Instead, the milk donated Thursday comes in small, 8-ounce servings that are pasteurized at a facility in Cedarburg at a high temperature and can last up to a year.

The donation is part of Kemps' Giving Cow program.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.