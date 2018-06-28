Keeping your pets and livestock safe in extreme heat
MADISON Wis - Madison is under a heat advisory Friday through Saturday, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection would like to remind pet and livestock owners that the over-100 degree heat index can take a toll on our animal friends.
WATCP said in a news release that heatstroke threatens all domesticated animals and can be fatal in some cases. Young, old and overweight animals are especially at risk.
According to WATCP, signs of heat stroke include panting, staring or stupor, warm dry skin, fever, seizure, collapse and increased heartbeat.
If your pets or livestock are showing these symptoms, assistance from a veterinarian may be necessary.
WATCP recommends keeping pets at home and in the shade. If they show signs of heatstroke, get the animal into the shade and cool them with water from a hose or wet towel.
A reminder with the heat advisory forecast this holiday weekend to protect your pets and livestock from extreme heat exposure. https://t.co/W6PJ0rlyct @WVMA pic.twitter.com/MOkftUb54z— Wisconsin DATCP (@widatcp) June 28, 2018
Local And Regional News
- UW Police Chief Roman on Alec Cook sentencing: 'justice was not best served here'
- Hunger Heroes: Volunteers share why food pantry is so important
- Hunger Heroes: how your food donation could help seniors, veterans
- Crashed van near landfill could be connected to police chase in Delafield, officials say
- Third person arrested in 'mutual combat' stabbing case
- 'It's nothing compared to the pain that these families feel...': EMT bikers ride for a cause