Keeping your pets and livestock safe in extreme heat

MADISON Wis - Madison is under a heat advisory Friday through Saturday, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection would like to remind pet and livestock owners that the over-100 degree heat index can take a toll on our animal friends.

WATCP said in a news release that heatstroke threatens all domesticated animals and can be fatal in some cases. Young, old and overweight animals are especially at risk.

According to WATCP, signs of heat stroke include panting, staring or stupor, warm dry skin, fever, seizure, collapse and increased heartbeat.

If your pets or livestock are showing these symptoms, assistance from a veterinarian may be necessary.

WATCP recommends keeping pets at home and in the shade. If they show signs of heatstroke, get the animal into the shade and cool them with water from a hose or wet towel.